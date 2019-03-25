Edinburgh Art Festival ‘highlight of the visual arts calendar in Scotland’

Celebrated artist Grayson Perry will hold his first major solo exhibition in Scotland as part of the line-up for the Edinburgh Art Festival.

The former Turner Prize winner’s exhibition Julie Cope’s Grand Tour will be at the city’s Dovecot Studios.

Artists from around the globe feature in the programme for the 16th edition of the festival, which was announced by organisers on Monday.

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art will present a major survey of work by Paisley-born Anya Gallaccio.

As well as a wide range of contemporary art there will be major retrospectives, such as the Bridget Riley exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy, spanning more than 70 years of the painter’s work.