Inquest hears how missing Hull student Libby Squire had to be identified by her fingerprints

The inquest heard how Libby was identified by her fingerprints. Credit: Humberside Police/PA

Forensic investigations into the death of Hull University student Libby Squire are ongoing following the discovery of her body seven weeks after she went missing, an inquest into her death has been told. Miss Squire had to be identified by her fingerprints after her body was found in the Humber Estuary on Wednesday afternoon. Police are treating Libby's death as "homicide" and a man remains under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of abduction last month. Prof. Marks told the inquest she "sadly" was pronounced dead "on March 20 near Spurn Head, at the mouth of the River Humber, in the East Riding of Yorkshire".

The 21-year-old initially went missing after a night out in Hull Credit: Humberside Police/PA

A statement was read to the inquest by Catherine Land, an identification expert with West Yorkshire Police, which confirmed Miss Squire had been identified by her fingerprints. Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley, of Humberside Police, told the inquest investigations are ongoing, adding: "It’s now been declared a homicide investigation." Mr Smalley said Miss Squire was refused entry to the Welly nightclub on January 31 and was last seen at around midnight near Haworth Street and Beverley Road, with no sightings after that time. He said Pawel Relowicz of Raglan Street, Hull, was arrested on February 6 "in relation to her kidnap" and remains under investigation. He has been remanded in custody charged with 12 offences unrelated to the investigation into Miss Squire’s disappearance and is due to go on trial in Sheffield in July.

Libby Squire's body was recovered from the Humber Estuary. Credit: Family photo

Mr Smalley previously said a post-mortem examination had taken place, but officers would not be releasing any results “for investigative and operational reasons”. Prof. Marks said police are not yet in a position to release Miss Squire’s body to her family due to the ongoing investigations. He offered his condolences as he adjourned the inquest to a later date. He said: “It’s my intention to adjourn the inquest pending further investigation to a date to be set down. “I would like to extend my sincere condolences to members of Libby’s family for their sad loss.”

Libby Squire with her mother Lisa. Credit: Family photo