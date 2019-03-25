Inquest due to open into death of student Libby Squire

An inquest is due to open later on Monday into the death of university student Libby Squire, whose body was found more than a month after she went missing. The 21-year-old was found dead in the Humber Estuary on Wednesday afternoon and police have confirmed they are treating her death as a “potential homicide”. She had been missing since the early hours of Friday February 1 following an evening out in Hull, and her disappearance sparked an intensive search.

Libby Squire with her mother, Lisa Credit: Humberside Police/PA

On Saturday, Miss Squire’s mother described her family’s heartache at the loss of her “darling” daughter. In an emotional tribute, Lisa Squire affectionately referred to her daughter as “Pie” and said she had lost “one of the four most precious things in my life”. Writing on Facebook, she said: “I cannot thank you enough my darling Pie for making me a mummy. “For choosing me to be your mummy. It’s an honour, a privilege and a joy. “I kept you safe for as long as I could and I am so sorry I could not keep you safe on that night. I’m sorry. I’m so so sorry.” Mrs Squire said her lowest point was having to inform her daughter’s boyfriend of her death.

