PM's authority in tatters as more ministers resign and MPs vote to take back control of Brexit process

Theresa May leaves the House of Commons following the key Brexit votes. Credit: PA

Theresa May's Brexit authority has taken a huge hit after MPs backed moves to take back control of the process from government. MPs endorsed Sir Oliver Letwin's cross-party Brexit plan by 329 votes to 302, inflicting a defeat on the government, before passing the later motion to confirm it as Parliamentary business by 327 votes to 300. The success of the Letwin amendment thus paves the way for a series of "indicative votes" in the Commons on Wednesday. The rebellion against the government was helped by the resignations of Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt, pro-EU business minister Richard Harrington and health minister Steve Brine.

Richard Harrington, Alistair Burt and Steve Brine resigned on Monday night. Credit: PA

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston declared the PM's Brexit authority "in tatters" after the amendment result as he reacted to a tumultuous night in the Commons.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn welcomed the Letwin amendment result, saying: "I would like to congratulate the House for taking control. “The Government’s approach has been an abject failure and this House must now find a solution." He added: “The Government must take this process seriously. We do not know what the House will decide on Wednesday. But I know there are many members of this House who have been working for alternative solutions, and we must debate those to find a consensus. “And this House must also consider whether any deal should be put to the people for a confirmatory vote. Where this Government has failed, this House must, and I believe will, succeed.”

How MPs voted against the government

Mrs May earlier made clear she would not feel bound by the result of any indicative votes – which could include a “softer” Norway-style deal, or a second referendum. "No Government could give a blank cheque to commit to an outcome without knowing what it is,” she said. "So I cannot commit the Government to delivering the outcome of any votes held by this House. But I do commit to engaging constructively with this process."

Video report by Social Affairs Editor Penny Marshall

The Letwin result is another humiliation for Mrs May, who earlier warned MPs not to “overturn the balance of our democratic institutions” which means the Government normally controls business of the House. The amendment result came after she ruled out a third vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday. The prime minister earlier confirmed she still doesn't have enough support for a third meaningful vote after the DUP told ITV News: "Nothing has changed."

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand