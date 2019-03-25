Second World War veterans’ voices recorded for online sound archive

The voices of Second World War veterans and their relatives are being recorded to mark the 75th anniversary of some of the conflict’s most momentous battles.

Their stories will be captured for an online sound archive created by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), which commemorates more than 100,000 service personnel who died in 1944.

From first-hand accounts from veterans to tales of family pilgrimages to the battlefields, the public will be able to explore the recordings and add their own.

Among the contributors to Voices of Liberation is 99-year-old Victor Gregg, who served with the Parachute Regiment and was captured by the Nazis at the Battle of Arnhem in 1944.

“I was a frontline soldier from the day war was declared right to the gruesome end,” he says.

“I was never out of a frontline unit so I can presume that I’ve seen it all – the best things that man can do and probably the worst.”