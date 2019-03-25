Smacking ban legislation announced in Wales

The Welsh Government is introducing legislation to ban smacking. Credit: Rebecca Naden/PA

New legislation which would ban adults from being able to smack their children has been introduced in Wales. The Welsh Government wants to remove the common law defence of reasonable punishment which is currently available to parental figures if accused of assault or battery against a child. If passed the Children (Wales) Bill would act as the first divergence of core criminal law between Wales and England, where parents would still be able to legally physically punish a child as long as it is deemed “reasonable”. The Government-led bill is being supported by a number of organisations including the NSPCC, Barnardo’s and Action for Children, and comes as a private members bill in Scotland is currently being considered by MSPs which would remove the defence of “justifiable assault” in Scots law.

Wales’ deputy minister for health and social services, Julie Morgan, said: “We are sending a clear message that the physical punishment of children is not acceptable in Wales. “What may have been deemed as appropriate in the past is no longer acceptable. Our children must feel safe and be treated with dignity. “As one of the most progressive nations in the world when it comes to promoting children’s rights, I am proud this Welsh Government is legislating to bring an end to the physical punishment of children in Wales, further protecting children’s rights.”

Wales’ deputy minister for health and social services Julie Morgan. Credit: PA

The bill will now be scrutinised by AMs, with Welsh Government sources confident it will be passed by the National Assembly and brought into law after achieving Royal Assent by Spring 2020. The Government says the legislation will be accompanied by an awareness-raising campaign and support for parents. Research published last year found 81% of parents of young children in Wales disagreed that “it is sometimes necessary to smack a naughty child”, while the Parental Attitudes Towards Managing Young Children’s Behaviour 2017 survey found only 11% of parents with young children reported they had smacked their children in the last six months.

