‘Stronger, purer and lots of them’: UN chief tells ITV News illegal drugs are spreading as 2020 targets scrapped

ITV News has been given exclusive access to the United Nations’ library for narcotics in Austria.

Every single new drug found across the world eventually finds its way here in Vienna.

Officials would have hoped there would be no need for this when making an ambitious target to eliminate or reduce drug demand and supply by 2019.

But the number of drugs worldwide has spiralled out of control and this target was shelved last week.

Justice Tettey, from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, told ITV News illegal substances have got "stronger, purer and there’s lots and lots of them".

He said: "In 2008, when we started monitoring there were less than 200 substances worldwide. Today, we have about 900 substances from 110 countries."