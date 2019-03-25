'An absolute musical genius' - The Walker Brothers star Scott Walker dies aged 76

The singer later shunned the limelight and released solo albums including Scott, Scott 2, Scott 3 and Scott 4. Credit: PA

The Walker Brothers star Scott Walker has died aged 76, his record label said. The US pop trio enjoyed hits like The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore and Make It Easy On Yourself in the 1960s. The band moved to Britain and at one point their fame in their adopted country rivalled that of The Beatles. Record label 4AD said on Twitter: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker. "Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner, Beverly."

Walker, who was born in the US, began his career as a session bassist, changing his name when he joined The Walker Brothers. He later shunned the limelight and released solo albums including Scott, Scott 2, Scott 3 and Scott 4.

Scott Walker (centre) was one third of The Walker Brothers and later became a solo artist. Credit: PA

Who took influence from Scott Walker?

Fellow musicians and fans have been paying tribute to Scott Walker on social media, with many thanking the singer for influencing their work and calling him "...an absolute Musical genius.''

David Bowie once described Walker as his idol since he was a kid. Replying to a 50th birthday message from Walker on BBC Radio One in 1997, Bowie said: “That’s amazing. I see God in the window. He really got to me there, I’m afraid. I think he’s probably been my idol since I was a kid. That’s really moved me. I want a copy of that! Thank you very much."

It's claimed the Arctic Monkey's frontman Alex Turner was inspired by Walker when making music for the film 'Submarine' in 2010. Comedian and director of the film, Richard Ayoade said the pair were inspired by Scott Walker‘s collection of songs written by Belgian musician Jacques Brel. Speaking at the film premiere, he said: "Initially it was going to be some covers and we had ideas of songs," he said. "And he said, 'I'll maybe write one,' and he just wrote more and more, I was just delighted that he did."

Alex Turner from Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie, Thom Yorke from Alison Radiohead and Goldfrapp Credit: PA images / AP

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke wrote on Twitter: "So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how I could use my voice and words. "Met him once at Meltdown (festival), such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed."

Alison Goldfrapp from the electronic music duo Goldfrapp spoke of her musical influences in the The Guardian, describing how Scott Walker changed her perception of life when she listened to the song 'Boy Child' for the first time: "The string arrangements, the atmosphere, and the emotion of Boy Child made me think: what am I doing with these plebs? Scott Walker's songs are huge but intimate, unashamedly big, lush, decadent and personal. I've certainly never heard an American make music like that before."

Singer-songwriter Marc Almond expressed his sadness on Instagram Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Singer-songwriter Marc Almond said he is "absolutely saddened" and "shocked" at Walker's death. "He gave me so much inspiration so much I owe to him and modelled on him even down to my early S C hair cut and dark glasses," Almond wrote on Instagram. "He cemented my love for Brel. He was enigmatic, mysterious and with some of his latter recordings, to me, infuriating. An absolute Musical genius, existential and intellectual and a Star right from the days of the Walker Brothers."

Leonard Cohen, Jarvis Cocker and Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy also cited Walker as an influence on their own music. More fans of Scott Walker took to twitter to pay tribute.

The record label 4AD continued on Twitter: "For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands, first as one third of The Walker Brothers, and later as a solo artist, producer and composer of uncompromising originality. "Scott Walker has been a unique and challenging titan at the forefront of British music, audacious and questioning, he has produced works that dare to explore human vulnerability and the godless darkness encircling it.”

John Walker and Scott Engel on tour in 1967 Credit: PA images / PA archive