Tributes paid to ‘murder’ victim as family plead for information

A man who died from knife wounds after a disturbance at a property in Wells has been described as a “devoted family man”.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim had been identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Roper, of Glastonbury.

Seven men and three women, all from the Somerset area, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

In a statement, Mr Roper’s family urged anyone with any information about his death to contact police.

“Jonathan was a devoted family man much loved by his family and friends, he will be greatly missed,” they said.

“We as a family are very grateful for the assistance we have been given by the police and fully support their investigation.

“We would encourage anyone with information that would assist the investigation to inform the police.