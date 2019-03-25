Prime Minister’s future is a hot topic in Monday’s papers

Theresa May features prominently on the front pages on Monday ahead of another crucial week in Westminster. The Times reports that the Prime Minster resisted pressure to set a date for her departure in return for support for her Brexit deal after meeting prominent Brexiteers at Chequers.

The Guardian calls it a high-stakes summit, reporting that the meeting broke up without any agreement.

Boris Johnson accuses the PM of “bottling it” over Brexit and calls on her to abandon her deal in his column in the Daily Telegraph, while the i says Mrs May is “in quicksand” following the emergency summit.

The Sun leads with an editorial, urging Mrs May to stand down as soon as her Brexit plan is approved and Britain has left the European Union.

And the Financial Times reports that a tumultuous weekend for Mrs May raised questions over whether she can survive for long as PM.

But the Daily Express runs with the headline: “Get behind PM and sort out Brexit!”, saying angry Tory MPs insisted Mrs May should remain in charge ahead of a critical week.

In other news, the Daily Mirror reports that benefit cuts have led to a rising number of parents using so-called baby banks that hand out basics such as nappies.

The Daily Mail leads on an investigation into the number of young people being admitted to hospital with illnesses caused by cannabis.

And the Daily Star claims a spring heatwave is on its way.