Wild elephant wanders into busy Chinese town after being bullied out of its herd

An elephant wandered into a town and destroyed nine vehicles after he was bullied out his herd by another male elephant.

Footage recorded in Meng'a Town, in China's southwest Yunnan Province, shows pedestrians clearing the way as the wild animal roams free through the streets.

Despite its calm persona, it took local police and firefighters 30 minutes to coax the Asian elephant, the largest living land animal in the continent, out of the town.

The animals are only found in the Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna and Pu'er City, in southwest China's Yunnan Province.