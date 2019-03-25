Will MPs be allowed to vote with their consciences on alternatives to the PM’s Brexit plan and on delaying EU exit day?

A point of significant tension at Monday morning’s cabinet will be over whether the PM is to allow her ministers and MPs to vote with their consciences on the indicative votes on Monday and Tuesday to find any Brexit or no-Brexit plan that a majority of MPs can support AND on the statutory instrument (SI) that will delay the March 29 date in law for exiting the EU.

Apparently the whips want a free vote on the SI, so ministers - including some of them - can vote against it and keep their jobs.

And more remainy ministers - led by Greg Clark, Amber Rudd and David Gauke - want a free vote on the indicative votes, so they can signal their support for a softer Brexit or a referendum without losing their jobs.