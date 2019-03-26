BBC is excluding working-class talent for ‘gilded youth’, Michael Buerk claims

BBC veteran Michael Buerk has said the broadcaster is increasingly excluding working-class talent in favour of “gilded youth”.

The presenter and newsreader has said that UK media is becoming the preserve of the wealthy and privately educated.

He claimed that the BBC is becoming a club dominated by those with family connections and the material means to further a “fashionable” career in the press while less privileged talents are excluded.

Buerk, who famously covered the Ethiopian famine and presented 999, has said that BBC concerns over racial representation and gender pay have blinded it to growing uniformities of class.

A one-time colleague of John Humphrys, Buerk has said the departing Today programme presenter will leave the Radio 4 show dominated by the privately educated.

Writing in Radio Times magazine, Buerk said: “Journalism’s a dying industry, broadcasting’s fragmenting and desperately insecure, but they’re still fashionable careers for our gilded youth.

“You have to have wealthy parents with contacts to support you, preferably living close to central London.