- ITV Report
Dashcam footage of lorry in multi-car motorway pile-up released to warn drivers of tailgating dangers
Highways England has released dramatic footage of a lorry slamming into piled-up vehicles in a warning about tailgating on the motorway.
Several cars are forced to brake sharply but that does not stop one vehicle after another piling into each other.
Four cars become involved in a pile-up, before finally a lorry approaches and slams into the back of the cars, causing the other vehicles to spill-out into the neighbouring lanes.
The footage of the motorway crash was filmed by a Highways England patrol vehicle on the M6 in Cheshire.
They said the footage was released to highlight the dangers of vehicles driving too close to each other.
Richard Leonard, head of road safety at Highways England, said: “This footage is a startling reminder about the dangers of driving too closely to the vehicle in front.
“It clearly shows that if you get too close to the car in front, you won’t be able to react and stop in time if they suddenly brake.
“We also know that tailgating makes the driver in front feel targeted and victimised, distracting their attention from the road ahead and making them more likely to make a mistake.
“It is intimidating and frightening if you’re on the receiving end. If that leads to a collision, then people in both vehicles could end up seriously injured or killed.
“We want everyone to get home safe and well.”