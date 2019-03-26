Dashcam footage of lorry in multi-car motorway pile-up released to warn drivers of tailgating dangers

Highways England has released dramatic footage of a lorry slamming into piled-up vehicles in a warning about tailgating on the motorway.

Several cars are forced to brake sharply but that does not stop one vehicle after another piling into each other.

Four cars become involved in a pile-up, before finally a lorry approaches and slams into the back of the cars, causing the other vehicles to spill-out into the neighbouring lanes.

The footage of the motorway crash was filmed by a Highways England patrol vehicle on the M6 in Cheshire.

They said the footage was released to highlight the dangers of vehicles driving too close to each other.

Richard Leonard, head of road safety at Highways England, said: “This footage is a startling reminder about the dangers of driving too closely to the vehicle in front.