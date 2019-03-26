High earnings help make East Renfrewshire Scotland’s ‘happiest place to live’

East Renfrewshire has been ranked the happiest place to live in Scotland in a new study. Research for Royal Mail analysed eight separate measures thought to be linked to happiness, including life expectancy, crime levels and earnings. The council area south-west of Glasgow topped the Scottish list, with its position cemented by a high placing in the earnings index.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The area scored in the 90th percentile across all local authorities in the UK for income, Royal Mail said. East Dunbartonshire came second in the Scottish study after boasting low levels of crime and good access to health services. Aberdeenshire completed the top three, also scoring highly for health services. Stirling, in fourth place, was found to have a comparatively good level of earnings relative to other local authorities in Scotland. The Scottish Borders secured the next position on the list with the second lowest level of crime in Scotland, followed closely by Midlothian and East Lothian.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.