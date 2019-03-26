JustGiving scraps 5% fee for charities in the UK

Fundraising website JustGiving has scrapped a 5% fee previously charged to charities in the UK, allowing more money to go to good causes.

Instead, donors will be asked if they want to make a voluntary contribution to support the operation of the website.

Until now, the 5% “platform fees” have been taken off amounts going to charity when people donate.

But JustGiving said platform fees will no longer be charged “with immediate effect” from Tuesday March 26.

The voluntary contributions will provide donors with “choice and transparency”, it said.