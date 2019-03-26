Decision to drop charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett a 'whitewash of justice'

Prosecutors say a decision to drop charges against Empire star Jussie Smollett does not mean they no longer believe he staged a racial and homophobic attack against him in January.

Smollett had been accused of hiring two men to stage a racist and homophobic attack on him in central Chicago on January 29.

In a short statement outside court, Smollett said it been had an "incrediably difficult time" and thanked family, friends and the "state of Illinois for attempting to do what's right."

"I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I've been accused of," he said.

But prosecutors said the decision to drop charges against Smollett does not mean they no longer believe he staged the attack.

First Assistant State's Attorney Joseph Magats told reporters prosecutors "stand behind the investigation and the facts", and added that "this was not an exoneration".

The mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel said it was "a whitewash of justice".

Chicago's police superintendent Eddie Johnson also contested the decision, claiming Smollett "committed this hoax, period".

He added: "If he wanted to clear his name, the way to do that is in a court of law so everyone can see the evidence.

"I stand by the facts of what we produced. If they want to dispute those facts then the place to do that is in court, not in secrecy."