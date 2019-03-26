Lower speed limit to save lives, Scottish Government urged

The Scottish Government has been urged to lower the speed limit in residential areas to 20mph to save lives.

A total of 25 organisations from the fields of active travel, health, child advocacy, poverty and environmental interests have written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

They have called on her administration to “seize the opportunity” to support the Safer Streets Bill, which is currently being scrutinised in the Scottish Parliament.

Lower speed limits, particularly 20mph in urban areas, save lives and are proven to reduce the number and severity of injuries on the road, they said.

The groups added Scotland needs to lead, as it did in banning smoking in public places and reducing the alcohol limit for drinking and driving, and the Bill offers “the best chance of safer, fairer roads”.