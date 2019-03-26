Montenegro charged over 'racist behaviour' at England Euro 2020 qualifier match

Raheem Sterling stood up to Montenegro fans after they shouted racist comments. Credit: PA

UEFA has taken action against Montenegro after England's five-star performance was marred by racist chanting during a European Qualifer match. England player Danny Rose was subjected to monkey chants at the end of an impressive 5-1 win in in Podgorica on Monday night. The Prime Minister has called the abuse suffered by England players "disgusting and completely unacceptable." Theresa May's official spokesman said as he called for Uefa to take "strong and swift action". UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that disciplinary proceedings had begun following the group A match.

England's Danny Rose (left) is shown a yellow card by referee Aleksei Kulbakov (centre) after a foul. Credit: PA

Montenegro are charged with setting off fireworks, throwing objects, racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and blocking stairways. A spokesman for UEFA said: "The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary on May 16."

Raheem Sterling has called for Montenegro to be hit with a stadium ban after England players were subjected to racist abuse on Monday night. Star player Raheem Sterling celebrated the final goal of the night by pulling out his ears in front of the home fans - a gesture he later said was a response to the racist abuse.

Gareth Southgate underlined the need for education when tackling the kind of racism endured by England's players. He did not want to be drawn into sanctions, instead pointing to education when he was told that Montenegro boss Ljubisa Tumbakovic claimed not to have heard anything.

Football Against Racism in Europe (Fare) has since designated the Montenegro vs. England match as having a "high risk" of racism taking place. A spokesperson for the Fare Network, who had an oberver present at the match, said: "Our monitoring team have been compiling the evidence we have before presenting it to UEFA. “We commend the reaction of the England players involved, no human being should have to face abuse and vilification for their race or identity, something that many Montenegrins will understand from the divisive and bloody recent history of the Balkans.