More than 100 orthopaedic patients left waiting over year for treatment

More than 100 people had been waiting over a year for orthopaedic treatment in Scotland at the end of 2018, Labour has revealed.

A total of 5,961 patients, meanwhile, had been waiting more than 100 days for treatment by December 31.

Neil Findlay MSP requested the latest figures on waiting times for orthopaedic procedures from NHS Scotland.

A response from Health Secretary Jeane Freeman showed 107 people had been forced to wait more than a year for treatment.

The Scottish Government’s waiting time target means no patient should wait more than 12 weeks for treatment.