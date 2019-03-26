Nasa’s first all-female spacewalk fails as there were not enough medium-sized spacesuits

NASA astronaut Christina Koch (centre) assists fellow astronauts Nick Hague (left) and Anne McClain in their U.S. spacesuits. Credit: NASA

Nasa’s first-of-its-kind plan for an all-female spacewalk has fallen through – partly because there were not enough spacesuits available to fit the women astronauts. Instead, a male NASA astronaut, Nick Hague will join fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch on March 29, after a successul first mission with Anne McClain on March 22. It was the first in a series of three spacewalks completed at NASA’s International Space Station to install powerful lithium-ion batteries for one pair of the station’s solar arrays.

Astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague took a spacewalk to replace aging batteries on the International Space Station on March 22. Credit: NASA/AP

In the past, missions have been all-male or male-female and the spacewalk on March 29 was hoped to be NASA’s first all-female venture. But mission managers decided to adjust the assignments, partly due to spacesuit availability on the station. NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Anne McClain conducted the first spacewalk in this series on March 22. Hague and fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch now are preparing to conduct the second spacewalk Friday, March 29, to continue the work they started. McClain learned during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso – essentially the shirt of the spacesuit – fits her best. Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday March 29, Koch will wear it. McClain previously tweeted pictures of her trialling out the sizing on her spacesuit and sharing her surprise that she'd grown two inches taller than her height on Earth.

