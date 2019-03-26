Number of bank branches down by a third, figures show

More than a third of Scottish bank branches have closed in the last eight years, according to research by Which?

The number of bank and building society branches across the country has fallen from 1,625 to 1,015 between 2010 and 2018.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal that Edinburgh was most affected by branch closures.

Ranked by constituency, Edinburgh South West lost the most, with 135 closures, leaving the area down to just 30 remaining branches open in 2018.

Glasgow Central, which lost 70, had the second-highest number of closures, followed by Edinburgh North & Leith, and Edinburgh East, with 65 and 45 respectively.

Meanwhile, Angus, Dundee West, Falkirk and Paisley & Renfrewshire North all lost 15 branches.