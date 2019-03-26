Road maintenance backlog is £1.2 billion, auditor general reveals

Northern Ireland has a £1 billion roads maintenance backlog, a spending watchdog has said. Less economical and sub-standard temporary repairs have been conducted because not enough money is available, the audit office said in a report that found the major network has been well cared for, but minor roads in rural areas continue to deteriorate because the budget has been £50 million short each year. Comptroller and auditor general Kieran Donnelly said: “It is clear from this report that short-term, inadequate funding of road maintenance expenditure is causing the serious deterioration of a key public asset. “The securing of a long-term funding option needs to be a priority.” The Infrastructure Department has had to rely on funding re-allocations from other departments in the middle of the financial year. This prevented it from carrying out all planned maintenance work required on the network, leading to delays, the scrutiny body concluded.

Auditor General Kieran Donnelly Credit: NI Audit Office/PA

Mr Donnelly’s report, entitled: Structural Maintenance Of The Road Network, notes that the department estimates that, in recent years, annual funding has been, on average, £50 million less than what is needed to maintain the network in a steady and sustainable state. This under-funding has increased the overall backlog of required maintenance funding to £1.2 billion, the auditor added Mr Donnelly said: “While major roads such as motorways are in better condition than previously thought, minor roads, including much of the rural network, continue to deteriorate.” The department had made significant operational efficiencies, particularly around delivery of day-to-day structural maintenance, the audit office reported. It added: “However, these efficiencies have been outweighed by long-term financial pressures, which affect the structural maintenance of the road network and have led to further deterioration in its overall condition. “Whilst the condition of roads making up the trunk-road network is still relatively good, the other roads making up the local road network continue to deteriorate at a faster rate, as less money is made available to maintain them to the same standard.”

