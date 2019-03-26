Urgent safety warning issued after toppled lorries crush cars on ferry

Lorries and cars were crushed on board the European Causeway. Credit: PA

An urgent safety warning has been issued after lorries toppled over during a ferry crossing in rough seas. Nine lorries fell on to their sides and cars were crushed when the European Causeway, operated by P&O Ferries, was sailing from Larne in Northern Ireland to Cairnryan in Scotland on December 18 last year. An inquiry by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found at least six drivers had remained in their cabs despite being instructed to leave the ro-ro (roll-on/roll-off) deck after parking.

The ferry encountered rough seas and high winds. Credit: PA

No-one was hurt during the incident, but one of the drivers was trapped in his vehicle and needed to be rescued by the emergency services in Scotland. International regulations state that passengers are not allowed to remain on ro-ro decks as they are in danger of asphyxiation by fire or as a result of systems used to tackle fires. The MAIB’s investigation found the problem of lorry drivers remaining in their vehicles on ferries is “not unique to this route or to P&O”.

Passengers should not remain on ro-ro decks as they are in danger of asphyxiation by fire. Credit: PA

Cars were crushed when the lorries toppled over in rough seas. Credit: PA