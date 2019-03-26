Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd to return to the UK

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is to be extradited back to the UK.

Shepherd appeared in court in Tbilisi on Tuesday where it was said he wishes to return to attempt to overturn his conviction over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown in 2015.

The 31-year-old fled the UK while facing trial. He had been on a first date with Ms Brown when his speedboat overturned, plunging her into the icy water of the River Thames in London.

He was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in jail in his absence, but he has been granted permission to appeal the conviction.

The 31-year-old's lawyer, Lawyer Tariel Kakabadze confirmed he "is not fighting extradition."

Shepherd is currently in prison in the Georgian capital Tbilisi after handing himself in to the authorities two months ago.