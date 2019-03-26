- ITV Report
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd to return to the UK
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is to be extradited back to the UK.
Shepherd appeared in court in Tbilisi on Tuesday where it was said he wishes to return to attempt to overturn his conviction over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown in 2015.
The 31-year-old fled the UK while facing trial. He had been on a first date with Ms Brown when his speedboat overturned, plunging her into the icy water of the River Thames in London.
He was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in jail in his absence, but he has been granted permission to appeal the conviction.
The 31-year-old's lawyer, Lawyer Tariel Kakabadze confirmed he "is not fighting extradition."
Shepherd is currently in prison in the Georgian capital Tbilisi after handing himself in to the authorities two months ago.
Ahead of the latest court hearing, Mr Kakabadze had estimated that Shepherd could return to the UK as early as this week.
Charlotte's father Graham has welcomed the news, telling ITV News: "I'm pleased that it appears we are reaching a conclusion and that the court process in Georgia appears to be coming to an end. It brings us nearer to getting justice for Charlotte."
He said: "When Shepherd does come back, hopefully he will start showing some remorse and accept responsibility for his part.
"We're hoping that he won't follow through with his appeal, which causes the family more anguish but I guess that could be a forlorn hope."
He added: "It's been the most devastating experience and we can't forget that at the centre of all of this is our beautiful daughter Charlotte who we lost."
ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers, who has been in court in Tbilisi, says Shepherd's legal representatives now have seven days to appeal today's decision.
Timeline of events in the Jack Shepherd case:
- 8 December, 2015: Charlotte Brown killed in speedboat date
- 2 July, 2018: Trial starts in Shepherd's absence
- 26 July, 2018: Shepherd found guilty of manslaughter; it is reported that defendant did not attend trial after skipping bail and is in hiding
- 27 July, 2018: Shepherd sentenced to six years in jail
- 30 August, 2018: Shepherd launches an appeal against conviction remotely
- January 9, 2019: Lawyer says he is in contact with Shepherd but will not reveal his location
- January 23, 2019: Shepherd arrested in Georgia
- January 25, 2019: Shepherd detained in Georgia for three months as his lawyers say he will fight his extradition
- March 26, 2019: Shepherd agrees to be extradited back to the UK