Teenage killer of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail should have been sentenced as an adult, says family

The teenage killer of murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail should have been sentenced as an adult, her family has told ITV News.

Aaron Campbell, 16, was jailed for a minimum of 27 years and is now serving time in a young offender institution.

Alesha's uncle, Calum-John MacPhail, believes the sentence should have been harsher and is campaigning for legal reform.

He told ITV News: "Don't put him in next to other children.

"What sort of system would allow of that level of corruption to be around people of either a younger age or people he may be able to then extend his influence on to."

The judge said he had given Campbell a lenient sentence because he was, in the eyes of the law, still a child.

Mr MacPhail has started a petition to change the law so that murderers and rapists who are 16 are tried and convicted as adults.