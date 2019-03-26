Raheem Sterling: Montenegro should face stadium ban for racist abuse

Raheem Sterling has called for Montenegro to be hit with a stadium ban after England players were subjected to racist abuse on Monday night.

UEFA is set to launch an investigation after racist chanting was directed at a number of England players, including Danny Rose who was subjected to monkey chants at the end of an impressive 5-1 win.

Star player Raheem Sterling celebrated the final goal of the night by pulling out his ears in front of the home fans - a gesture he later said was a response to the racist abuse.

The 24-year-old has said he wants to see swift and severe action taken by UEFA and insisted banning only the few people who are caught is not enough.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Sterling said: "It is 2019 and I think there should be a real punishment for this, not just for the few people being banned.

"It needs to be a collective thing.

"This stadium holds 15,000 and I think the punishment should be that as a nation your fans are chanting racist abuse so I think it should be the whole stadium can't watch it.

"Then when that ban is lifted your fans will think twice not to do anything silly like that because they all love football, they all want to be there to support their nation so it will make them think twice to do something silly like that."