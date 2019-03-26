What are the indicative votes MPs have secured and how will they work?

All the talk in Westminster is about indicative votes on Brexit. But what are they, and how would they work? – What is an indicative vote? An indicative vote is an opportunity for MPs to vote on a series of options in a particular situation to establish whether any of them can command a majority in the House of Commons. As an expression of the House’s will, it is not necessarily binding on the Government. – Who has proposed it? A cross-party group of MPs, led by Conservative former ministers Sir Oliver Letwin and Dominic Grieve and Labour’s Hilary Benn, used a vote on Monday evening to seize control of the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday so a series of votes can be held then.

Sir Oliver Letwin Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

– Who is backing it? The Letwin amendment was agreed by 329 votes to 301, a majority of 27, with three ministers resigning from the Government to support it – Richard Harrington, Alistair Burt and Steve Brine. Jeremy Corbyn and most Labour MPs voted for it.

Jeremy Corbyn Credit: House of Commons/PA

– Why did the Prime Minister oppose it? Theresa May warned that allowing Parliament to take control of the Commons agenda, which is normally determined by the Government, would set an “unwelcome” constitutional precedent. If MPs had rejected the Letwin plan, she had promised to provide Government time for a similar procedure led by ministers. But she said she was “sceptical” about the process and would not be bound by its outcome, which she warned could produce “contradictory outcomes or no outcome at all”. – What might MPs vote on? There is no list of options yet, but they could include the Prime Minister’s deal; no deal; a Canada-style free trade agreement; Labour’s plan for a customs union and close alignment with the single market; the so-called Common Market 2.0 proposals; a Norway-style close partnership with the EU; revoking Article 50 to maintain EU membership; or a referendum on any of these possible outcomes. – And which is most likely to win? So far, Mrs May has secured no more than 242 out of a possible 650 votes for her deal, and she admitted on Monday she cannot guarantee a majority for it. A “softer” Brexit involving participation in the customs union or single market may come closer to commanding the support of more than half of MPs, but it is not thought likely that either no deal or no Brexit would come out on top.

MPs have rejected a number of Brexit options in votes in the Commons Credit: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA