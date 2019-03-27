Theresa May faces calls to quit ahead of Brexit indicative votes

Theresa May faced calls for her resignation during Wednesday's PMQs. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister has faced calls to resign ahead of MPs casting their votes during a series of 'indicative votes' to decide Brexit's next steps. MPs will decide on Wednesday which Brexit plan has the most support in Parliament after it seized control of the Commons agenda. Theresa May faced harsh criticism from MPs at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday ahead of the ground-breaking vote - including calls for her to quit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told Mrs May: "This country is on hold while the Government is in complete paralysis. "The vital issues facing our country from the devastation of public services to homelessness to knife crime have been neglected. "The Prime Minister is failing to deliver Brexit because she can't build a consensus, is unable to compromise and unable to reunite the country. Instead she is stoking further divisions, she's unable to resolve the central issues facing Britain today and she is frankly unable to govern. "The Prime Minister faces a very clear choice, the one endorsed by the country and many of her own party - either listen and change course, or go. Which is it to be?" May defended the Government's record on public spending before adding: "The biggest threat to our standing in the world, to our defence and to our economy is sitting on the Labour frontbench."

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: "It is becoming increasingly clear that the cost the Prime Minister will pay to force her disastrous deal through is the price of her departure. "Yet again another Tory Prime Minister is willing to ride off into the sunset and saddle us with a crisis in the UK and an extreme right-wing Brexiteer coming into Downing Street. Does the Prime Minister feel no sense of responsibility for what she is about to do?" Mrs May said: "It is my sense of responsibility and duty that has meant I have kept working to ensure Brexit is delivered." Mr Blackford added: "She can still change course, it is not too late."

Peston says every Tory MP knows May is a short-dated prime minister and although it'll be huge news if she decided to stand down, the PM's biggest fear is really whether or not we're on a glide path to the Customs Union.

Conservative MPs are to be granted a free vote on all the indicative Brexit votes coming before the Commons on Wednesday evening, but Cabinet ministers will abstain, a Downing Street source has said. Tory MPs will be whipped to oppose the business motion enabling the indicative votes, as Theresa May believes that the process raises concerning constitutional questions. The source was unable to say whether, if the business motion was voted down, the Government would go ahead with its own procedure for establishing the views of the House, as set out by Cabinet Office minister David Lidington earlier this month.

The first round of voting is set to take place on Wednesday with further debtates and votes planned for Monday in order to whittle down the list. Shortly before the votes, Prime Minister Theresa May will face Tory MPs at a meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee as she battles to save her premiership and her Brexit deal. Mrs May secured no more than 242 out of a possible 650 votes for her deal, and she admitted on Monday she cannot guarantee a majority for it. The prospect of MPs voting in support of a soft Brexit or second referendum appears to be winning some Tory Eurosceptics round to reluctantly backing her deal.

Andrea Leadsom expressed her concerns of the "far-reaching implications" of the indicative vote and refused to comment on what difference it would make to the Brexit process if May were to resign. The Brexiteer MP said: "The issue is that there are very, very strongly held views on all sides of the house. "I’m a passionate Brexiteer but feel that the Prime Minister’s deal offers a compromise between delivering on the will of the people whilst enabling us at the same time to keep a close working relationship with our EU friends and neighbours." But she refused to reveal what she thinks of Theresa May's future as PM:

He criticised MEPs who told him that possible UK participation in forthcoming elections to the European Parliament if Britain sought a longer extension to Article 50 would be "harmful or inconvenient". Speaking at the European Parliament on Wednesday, Tusk also showed strong support for remainers who have spoken out against Brexit in recent weeks, including those who signed a petition to revoke Article 50 and those who took to the streets on March 23.

The European Parliament's Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted: "After the negative votes of the last weeks, on Monday the House of Commons finally voted in favour of something: Mr Letwin's amendment. My hope? After more than two years, this is the start of a cross-party co-operation to break the deadlock." He added: "A majority to break the #Brexit deadlock will never have the support of the so-called hard brexiters. The only thing that counts for them is to seize power inside the Tory party. This is not in the national interest of the country. "We are open to change the Political Declaration. First of all, by turning it into a more binding agreement between the EU and the UK. Secondly, by creating a deeper and broader relationship in the interest of both Britain and the European Union. "The seed for Britain's return to the European Union was planted last weekend by marching in London & nearly six million signing the article 50 petition.We need a deep EU-UK relationship that one day, I'm pretty sure, will lead Britain back into the family of European nations."

Verhofstadt attacked claims that the EU had tried to humiliate and punish the UK. He told the European Parliament: "You know what the problem is? The problem of the humiliation and punishment is because of the mess in the Tory Party - there is the humiliation of the British people." Lord Nigel Lawson is said to have made the claims earlier this week.

The prospect of MPs voting in support of a soft Brexit or second referendum initally appeared to be winning some Tory Eurosceptics round to reluctantly backing her deal. Arch Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg said that "the choice seems to be Mrs May's deal or no Brexit". “I have always thought that no deal is better than Mrs May’s deal, but Mrs May’s deal is better than not leaving at all,” the European Research Group chairman said on a Conservative Home podcast. But, speaking outside his townhouse in Westminster ahead of the vote, Rees-Mogg said he has not changed his opinion that Prime Minister Theresa May's deal is a bad deal. The European Research Group chairman said: "I haven't changed my mind about the deal - it is still a bad deal and doesn't properly deliver Brexit. But he added: "The risk is, if I don't back it, we don't leave the EU at all."

When asked on Tuesday night if he would be voting for Mrs May's deal, Boris Johnson said he wanted to see a change in the UK's negotiating approach before the second phase of talks. The former Foreign Secretary said: "I think it's still posssibe that we could go for no-deal. "But what I want to hear is that if this Withdrawal Agreement is to make any sense at all, then there's got to be a massive change in the UK's negotiation approach." At a Telegraph event, Mr Johnson hinted he could come around to supporting the prime minister's deal He said: "If we vote it down again, I think there is now an appreciable and growing risk that we will not leave at all."

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has also decided to back Mrs May's Brexit plan as it was "best of some pretty awful options". He told ITV News: "It was a very reluctant decision, I don't like the deal." Amidst the various options, ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said a third Meaningful Vote could still make a come back. He tweeted: "It looks as though Meaningful Vote lll comes back from the dead on Friday. That is what cabinet expects." He said senior Tories believe Mrs May can get momentum for her deal if she announces her depature on 23 May - the date the UK would leave the EU if the prime minister's deal is backed by Parilament. However, he added that ministers "absolutely don't know" if and when the prime minister will announce her depature.

