Gordon Taylor to step down as chief executive of PFA after independent review

Gordon Taylor is to step down as chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association after an independent review has been completed.

Mr Taylor, who has headed the union since 1981, announced in November of last year there would be a review following criticism led by chairman Ben Purkiss.

The 74-year-old claimed "attacks levelled at our organisation and its leadership through the media were both unfounded and unfair" but will leave the role in the near future.

The PFA held its annual general meeting in Manchester on Wednesday, where it was decided Mr Taylor would remain at the helm until a review came to an end - confirming they had "agreed a continuity plan that will provide the organisation with stability through its upcoming independent review process."

Mr Taylor, Mr Purkiss and the management committee will all step down at the AGM that follows the completion of the review, the union said, and after the conclusion of the independent review "a formal independent recruitment process will start for a new CEO of the PFA."

The AGM was originally due to be held in November, but was delayed by Purkiss' challenge and the ongoing internal power struggle.