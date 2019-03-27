What happens next in the process of replacing the Prime Minister?

Theresa May has said she is ready to make way for a new Conservative leader and Prime Minister to take Britain through the second phase of Brexit negotiations.

But how could that happen?

– Thursday March 28 or Friday March 29

Mrs May is expected to bring her Withdrawal Agreement back to the House of Commons for a third “meaningful vote”.

If it passes, this automatically triggers an extension to the Brexit process to May 22, when the UK would leave with a deal.

The EU has said it is ready to start negotiating a future trade and security relationship as soon as the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration have been ratified in Westminster, so the second phase of talks could be said to start as soon as MPs approve the deal, making an immediate resignation possible.

– Monday April 1

MPs will debate their favoured Brexit options in a second round of “indicative votes” in the Commons. If the deal has been passed, this cannot affect the Withdrawal Agreement, but it could exert a powerful influence on the kind of future relationship pursued by Mrs May’s successor.

– Friday April 12

If Mrs May’s deal has not passed, the UK must seek a further extension to negotiations or leave without a deal. If there is no Withdrawal Agreement, talks are nonetheless likely to start soon on a trade and security deal between what will remain important partners and close neighbours.