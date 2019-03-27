Police officer accidentally shoots man after mistaking gun for taser

Police dashcam footage shows the moment a police officer accidentally shot and wounded a man when she mistook her gun for a taser during a routine stop in Kansas.

The video is from the patrol car of an officer who pulled over Akira Lewis after he was suspected of driving without a seat belt in the city of Lawrence in May 2018.

Footage shows officer Ian McCann approaching Lewis to tell him the reason why he is being pulled over.

However Lewis insists on seeing a supervisor and an argument ensues between the suspect and the police officer.

When the 35-year-old refuses to provide identification and continues arguing, a back-up officer is called.

Brindley Blood approaches the passenger side of the car as McCann calls out: "He's going to jail."