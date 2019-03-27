Lens-loving cockatoo gives traffic cameras a 'bird's eye view' in Australia

A transport agency in Australia has captured the funny moment a curious cockatoo was inspecting one of its traffic cameras.

The lens-loving animal has given traffic controllers a "bird's eye view" on Tuesday as it was seen continually popping its head in and out of frame.

Transport and Main Roads Queensland (TMRQ) shared the video on social media with the caption: "Check out this sticky beak!" before adding, "A-parrot-ly, this cockatoo in Cairns has really taken a liking to one of our traffic cameras".

The feathery fowl can be seen dangling in front of the camera, striking poses and moving in and out of the shot.