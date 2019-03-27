'Monster' alligator gives golfers a shock as it strolls across green

Golfers in Georgia, USA, were forced to give way to a "monster" alligator as the reptile took a leisurely stroll across the green.

Shocked players stood back as the alligator wandered past the 17th hole at the Southeast Georgia golf club, stopping for a quick sunbathing session before disappearing into a nearby pond.

Golfers may be used to birdies, eagles and Albatrosses, but giant alligators are less common visitors on the green, even in this part of the world.

One golfer was heard shouting: “Dude, that is a monster. Look at the size of this thing," as he warned other players of the reptiles approach.

The creature was so immense that his feet could be heard pounding on the green as it walked.