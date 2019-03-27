MPs reject all eight Brexit options

MPs have given no majority to any of the eight Brexit alternatives considered on day one of the indicative vote process.

The results indicated significant support for a second referendum and a customs union, which both secured more votes than Theresa May’s deal has managed.

MPs will now be asked to vote again on Brexit options on Monday.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said, with no majority for any of the options, MPs should now back Mrs May's deal "in the national interest".

He said: "The results of the process this House has gone through today strengthens our view that the deal the Government has negotiated is the best option.

"If you believe in delivering on the referendum result by leaving the EU with a deal, then it's necessary to back the Withdrawal Agreement - if we do not do that, then there are no guarantees about where this process will end.

"It's for that reason that I call on all members from across this House in the national interest to back the Prime Minister's deal."