MPs reject all eight Brexit options
MPs have given no majority to any of the eight Brexit alternatives considered on day one of the indicative vote process.
The results indicated significant support for a second referendum and a customs union, which both secured more votes than Theresa May’s deal has managed.
MPs will now be asked to vote again on Brexit options on Monday.
Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said, with no majority for any of the options, MPs should now back Mrs May's deal "in the national interest".
He said: "The results of the process this House has gone through today strengthens our view that the deal the Government has negotiated is the best option.
"If you believe in delivering on the referendum result by leaving the EU with a deal, then it's necessary to back the Withdrawal Agreement - if we do not do that, then there are no guarantees about where this process will end.
"It's for that reason that I call on all members from across this House in the national interest to back the Prime Minister's deal."
- What are the results?
- Motion B) No deal - defeated by 400 votes to 160, majority 240.
- Motion D) Common market 2.0 - defeated by 283 votes to 188, majority 95.
- Motion H) Efta and EEA - defeated by 377 votes to 65, majority 312.
- Motion J) Customs union - defeated by 272 votes to 264, majority eight.
- Motion K) Labour's alternative plan - defeated by 307 votes to 237, majority 70.
- Motion L) Revocation to avoid no-deal - defeated by 293 votes to 184, majority 109.
- Motion M) Confirmatory public vote - defeated by 295 voted to 268, majority 27.
- Motion O) Contingent preferential arrangements - defeated by 422 votes to 139, majority 283.
The results came as the DUP said it would not support the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement if it is subjected to a third Meaningful Vote.
Ahead of the votes, Theresa May said she would stand down as Prime Minister before the next phase of Brexit negotiations.
- What do the results mean for the Prime Minister?
ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said the day's events have "fatally wounded" the Prime Minister.
He said Mrs May now has a "very big decision" to make on a "dog's Brexit".
The Prime Minister did not name a date for her departure from 10 Downing Street, but her announcement sets the stage for a Conservative leadership election within the coming weeks or months.
Her offer to resign came in response to calls from a number of her backbenchers for her to promise to quit in return for their help in pushing her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament.
In the Commons, Sir Oliver Letwin, the architect of the plan to seize control of the Commons timetable, said it was “a very great disappointment” that no option had secured a majority but MPs would be asked to vote again on April 1.
“If on Monday the House is able to reach a majority view, I think that would be in the interests of our constituents,” he said.