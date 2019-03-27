Northern Ireland conflict victims feel ‘punished for surviving’

Some victims of the Northern Ireland conflict feel as though the Government is punishing them for surviving, a representative has claimed. Paul Gallagher was left in a wheelchair 25 years ago when loyalist gunmen in Belfast shot him after they were unable to find his neighbour. He has been campaigning for a special pension for the most badly injured during the decades of violence and said the sums involved would not be lucrative. “This is about dignity and empathy – not charity.” He said often people had to survive much longer than expected on an award.

In one case, a colleague who was paralysed at the age of 17 was told she would not see her 33rd birthday due to her injury, Mr Gallagher said. She is now in her 60s. He said: “It is a miracle that most of us survived what happened to us; we feel as if we are being punished for surviving still.” Campaigners brought together by the Wave Trauma Centre support group have buried four members since their campaign started. Most are in their late 60s, with some in their 70s and 80s. Some felt they would have been better off dying at the time of the attacks than go through life without the recognition, Mr Gallagher said. “That is how bad it is sometimes, especially when you are feeling down … it is depressing, waiting for the Government to do something which is relatively simple.”

Victims’ Commissioner Judith Thompson has called on the Government to urgently progress her proposals for a pension for the physically injured Credit: Liam McBurney/PA