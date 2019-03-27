Parent protests against relationship lessons in primary schools spread across the country

Parent protests against a Birmingham primary school's diversity and LGBT lessons have spread to eight other towns and cities, ITV News has learned.

The No Outsider project, established to teach tolerance of diverse groups, including those of different races, genders and sexual orientation, was suspended at Parkfield Community School “until a resolution has been reached”.

But now opposition to relationship lessons appears to be growing, with more protests planned across the country for later this week.

From September 2020, primary schools in England will be required to teach relationship lessons, including classes about friendship and families that will reflect that some children have same sex parents.

Parents will not have the right to withdraw pupils from those classes.