Theresa May will stand down as Prime Minister after her Brexit deal is done, she tells Tory MPs

Theresa May will stand down as Prime Minister once her Brexit deal has passed, she has told Tory MPs.

In a meeting with the 1922 Committee in Westminster, Mrs May told Conservative MPs she had "heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party", adding "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations".

The Prime Minister did not name a date for her departure from 10 Downing Street, but her announcement sets the stage for a Conservative leadership election within the coming weeks or months.

She said: "I know there is a desire for a new approach - and new leadership - in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations - and I won't stand in the way of that.

"I know some people are worried that if you vote for the Withdrawal Agreement, I will take that as a mandate to rush on into phase two without the debate we need to have. I won't - I hear what you are saying.

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party."

Her announcement comes as Parliament faces a crucial evening of votesthat will determine how the Brexit process will play out.

In response to Mrs May's message, Tory MP Anna Soubry tweeted it was "shameful" that "Brexiteers will vote for the PMs 'deal' not because it's good for our country and the right thing to do ...but because it gets rid of the PM".