Scottish Parliament urged to back revoking Article 50

The Scottish Parliament will vote on whether to back revoking Article 50, following a Scottish Green Party debate on Wednesday.

The party’s co-convener Patrick Harvie has lodged a motion that Holyrood believes unless a Brexit extension can be secured to allow a People’s Vote, the UK should revoke its Article 50 notification.

The motion states a further referendum on Brexit would have to include the option of the UK staying in the European Union.

A cross-party legal challenge involving Green MSPs against the UK Government secured a ruling from the European Court of Justice last year that the UK could unilaterally withdraw its Article 50 notification and stop Brexit without the need for approval from other EU member states.