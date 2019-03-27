Shoppers tempted by special offers more likely to be obese, research finds

Shoppers who buy food and drink offered on special promotions are 50% more likely to be obese, according to a Cancer Research UK study.

Almost half of all chocolate, crisps, popcorn and savoury snacks were bought on promotion, the study for Cancer Research UK of more than 16,000 British households found.

People whose shopping baskets contained between 40% and 80% of goods on special offer have a greater chance of piling on the pounds and are therefore at a higher risk of cancer, the charity warned.

Obesity was almost 30% higher among people from households which bought the most food and drink on special promotions, compared to those who bought the least.

Multi-buy shoppers also bought 30% less fruit and nearly 25% fewer vegetables – nearly 6kg less of fruit and veg every month than shoppers more inclined to shun the special offers.