Shoppers who love promotions ‘more likely to be obese’

Shoppers attracted to promotions in supermarkets are far more likely to be obese and buy less fruit and vegetables than those who ignore them, according to new research. Almost three in 10 (29%) food and drink items in UK supermarket baskets are bought on promotion, the study of the shopping habits of more than 16,000 people found. Those shoppers who are the biggest consumers of food bought on promotion are 54% more likely to be obese than those who shun promotions. These shoppers also buy a fifth more unhealthy food and drink that is high in fat, sugar or salt than low promotional shoppers.

The report, from Cancer Research UK, found that a promotion-loving family with two adults and two children buys an extra 11 items per month that are high in fat, sugar or salt. On balance, bargain-lovers buy much more sugar and less fibre than low promotional shoppers. They also buy less 30% less fruit and a quarter fewer vegetables, which are often not on promotion. Researchers found that shopping for promotions was the same across all demographic groups, and did not vary according to income. The report concluded that promotions tend to be for less healthy food, with almost half of all chocolate, crisps, popcorn and savoury snacks bought on promotion. Promotions tend to increase the amount people eat, which can lead to obesity, it added.

It said: “High promotional shoppers buy more from typically less healthy food categories like cakes, confectionery, crisps, sugary drinks and puddings. “This is at the expense of foods in healthier categories such as fruit, vegetables and unsweetened yoghurts.” Being overweight or obese is linked to 13 types of cancer, including breast and bowel cancer, and excess weight and obesity accounts for around 6% of all cancer cases in the UK. After smoking, being overweight or obese is the second leading preventable cause of cancer and is predicted to overtake smoking as the leading cause of the disease in women in around 25 years. According to Cancer Research UK, obesity costs the NHS around £5.1 billion every year.

