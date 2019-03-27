Wanted Briton arrested after ‘trying to flee Australia on jet ski’

A wanted British man has been arrested by police in Australia accused of trying to flee the country on a jet ski.

Border police were tipped off that a man “possibly armed with a crossbow and carrying additional fuel and supplies” had been seen launching the jet ski from the Cape York peninsula, in the northern-most part of Queensland.

The suspect, a 57-year-old man wanted for alleged drugs offences in Western Australia, was arrested on mudflats just a few miles from Papua New Guinea.

He had travelled nearly 90 miles across the Torres Strait.