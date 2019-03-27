'We're on a glide path to the Customs Union'

It is rumoured Prime Minister Theresa May is contemplating announcing a date to resign. Credit: PA

Here is the measure of today's events in Parliament: Probably the least important question is whether the PM names her own departure date when she sees a rowdy meeting of Tory MPs at 5pm under the umbrella of the 1922 Committee. This is not to trivialise whether or not she confirms she would stand down on May 22 or shortly afterwards, subject to her Brexit deal being ratified later this week. If she conveys in any way when she's going, and her colleagues have no idea whether or not she will, that's HUGE. But every Tory MP knows she is a short-dated prime minister. Whatever Theresa May says today, none of her MPs expect the leadership election that would select her successor to be held later than the summer.

Theresa May is meeting with the 1922 Committee, the group headed by Sir Graham Brady that last year announced the Tory Party had confidence in its leader. Credit: PA

More important is whether up to 20 of her junior ministers feel they have to resign if they are whipped to stymie backbench MPs taking control of Monday's parliamentary business (probably needed for MPs to whittle down popular alternative Brexit options to just one) Or if they feel the need to resign due to being whipped to vote against rivals to Mrs May's Brexit plan that she hates and they like (to remind you, I yesterday said I thought there could be 10 ministerial resignations in those circumstances). What the PM probably fears most is that MPs coalesce today around one of the two customs union motions - J and F - put down respectively by Ken Clarke and Gareth Snell. Both are consistent with Labour policy, so you would expect Labour to whip in favour of them. Both are inconsistent with the Tory manifesto, so you would expect the PM to whip against them.

Both could be tagged on to the Withdrawal Agreement, to create a compromise that would be accepted by the EU and deliver Brexit - and even probably allow exit on May 22. Both would split the Tory Party, because hardline Brexiters hate that they would proscribe the UK from negotiating free trade deals (they are 'good-night-and-good-luck-to-Liam-Fox' motions). "We're on the glide path to the Customs Union" said one minster - I won't share with you whether said minister views that prospect with delight or horror. By the way, the PM's third meaningful vote on her Brexit deal could yet be tomorrow. That's because of growing optimism in Downing Street and among the whips that momentum is now with the PM, following the softening of opposition to it from Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson (yesterday I said I expected the vote on Friday, and it may still happen then - if at all).

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson have softened their opposition to Theresa May's Brexit deal. Credit: PA