'Step aside Theresa May': How the papers say Prime Minister will achieve Brexit deal

Step aside Theresa May - multiple papers report calls for the PM to quit. Credit: The Guardian

Brexit, a Fleet Street burglary and automatic speed limits all make the front pages on Wednesday. The Guardian reports that Theresa May is under pressure to set out a timetable for her departure from Downing Street to secure the support of leading Brexiteers including Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Mr Rees-Mogg, the chair of the European Research Group, said he was ready to back Mrs May’s deal so long as it wins the support of the DUP.

The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister will be urged by her own MPs to name the date of her departure, with Mr Johnson also hinting that he could be persuaded to back the deal if Mrs May agreed to quit.

Meanwhile, supporters of the PM have accused her critics of sexism over the push to force her out of Downing Street, the i reports.

The Daily Express runs with the headline: “Meddling EU is still telling us what to do”, and reports on plans approved by the European Commission to fit speed limiters to all new cars.

The Times leads on the same story and says the devices will make sure cars automatically keep to the speed limit.

The Daily Mirror calls it “the end of speeding”, and says the rule is set to be adopted by the UK whatever the outcome of Brexit.

In other news, The Sun reports that raiders stole an estimated £1 million of goods from a jeweller’s in London’s Fleet Street.

The Financial Times leads on a report into the collapse of a savings scheme.

And the Metro says a developer has been condemned over the “segregation” of rich and poor children into separate playgrounds on a housing estate.