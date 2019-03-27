Woman pushed in front of moving London bus after argument in supermarket

CCTV of the shocking moment a woman was pushed in front of a moving bus in London has been released by police.

In the footage, the woman hits her head on the side of the bus before the suspect walked away while holding a child's hand.

Officers say the victim, a woman in her 60s, had an argument with the suspect in a Tesco store just moments before the incident.

The suspect followed the woman to Vauxhall Bridge Road, a busy road in Pimlico, before pushing her into the path of a moving bus.

The incident happened on May 29 2018 at around midday, however officers have only released the footage on Wednesday.

The victim hit the doors of the bus and sustained grazes and bruising to her ankles, shins and knees, a cut to the top of her head and muscle injury to her shoulders.