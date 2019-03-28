Armed police seal off London mosque after fatal stabbing nearby

Armed police have sealed of a mosque in London after a man was fatally stabbed in a nearby street.

The Metropolitan Police said the victim was found with stab wounds in Elmton Court, Cunningham Place, Westminster, at about 6.15pm on Thursday.

He was treated at the scene with help from London Ambulance Service paramedics but later died in hospital, the force said.

A Met Police spokeswoman confirmed the incident is linked to a raid at a nearby mosque.