Government presses on with bid to get Theresa May's Brexit deal through Parliament

The Government is pressing on in a bid to get Theresa May's Brexit deal through Parliament, after MPs could not come to a consensus on Wednesday. MPs failed to find a majority for a way forward after not one of eight alternatives came out on top during voting. House Leader Andrea Leadsom said the Government is considering staging a vote on its EU Withdrawal Agreement on Friday. Despite Ms Leadsom's comments, which appeared to confuse Westminster, Downing Street has confirmed there is no "third meaningful vote" on the prime minister's deal.

However MPs may still vote on part of the deal, namely, the Withdrawal Agreement which argues the terms of actually leaving the EU. This includes terms on future trade and also the Irish backstop. Ms Leadsom appeared to indicate that MPs could be asked to approve the Withdrawal Agreement reached last November, but not the Political Declaration setting out plans for a future trade and security relationship with the EU. Passing the Withdrawal Agreement alone would allow the UK to qualify for an extension in Brexit talks to May 22 under the terms set down by the European Council last week.

But it would not fulfill the requirements of last year's EU Withdrawal Act, which stipulates that both elements must be approved by MPs to pass the "meaningful vote" allowing the deal to be ratified. Friday's debate is dependent on a business motion being moved and passed by the House later on Thursday and Commons Speaker John Bercow has the final say on whether the motion can be tabled.

David Cameron also said the Government needs to "work together" as "Parliament is stuck". The former prime minister added Parliament has to "compromise" as "there are four groups in Parliament, people who want the PM's deal, people who want no deal, people who want a second referendum and people who want a softer Brexit".