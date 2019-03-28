Campaigners against proposed smacking ban to protest outside Parliament

Opponents of a bid to ban smacking in Scotland are to stage a protest outside Holyrood, as the committee considering the bill holds its final evidence session.

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities Committee will hear from Green MSP John Finnnie, who has brought forward the member’s bill, as well as children’s minister Maree Todd.

Mr Finnie has introduced the Children (Equal Protection from Assault) Bill, which if passed, would remove the defence of “justifiable assault” in Scots law, which allows parents to use physical punishment on children.

But the campaign group Be Reasonable, which is opposed to the move, described the proposed legislation as “chilling”.

Campaigners will hand out leaflets outside the Scottish Parliament as the committee meets.