Charles plucks up courage to pet Peter the rare blue iguana

The Prince of Wales plucked up the courage to stroke one of the Cayman Islands’ famous blue iguanas – but first asked the press “is he dangerous?”

Charles petted the animal, one of the rarest reptiles in the world, after the photographers and journalists told him it was safe.

The encounter happened at the National Trust for the Cayman Islands’ Blue Iguana Recovery Centre at the end of the prince and Duchess of Cornwall’s 12-day tour of the Caribbean.