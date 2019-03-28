15th century 'fake' confirmed as true Botticelli masterpiece

An English Heritage conservator working on the 'Madonna of the Pomegranate' Credit: English Heritage

Fake no more. A famous Renaissance painting thought to be an imitation of Sandro Botticelli's Madonna of the Pomegranate has been revealed to be, in fact, a rare example of the artist's own work. The discovery was made while the painting was being cleaned by English Heritage conservators. Yellow varnish was scraped off to reveal the painting's true colours.

What does the painting show? The masterpiece shows Madonna and Christ Child flanked by four angels. The title refers to the pomegranate that is held by the Madonna and Child to symbolise Christ’s future suffering. The angels worship the Madonna and child with lilies (a symbol of Mary’s purity and virginity) and garlands of roses (a symbol of Mary’s love of God) whilst holding books of prayer.

The title refers to the pomegranate that is held by the Madonna and Child to symbolise Christ's future suffering.

Botticelli's original Madonna of the Pomegranate (Madonna della Melagrana) from 1487 is in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy. This painting was assumed to be a fake because of it's slightly smaller size and varied detail, with the thick yellow varnish concealing the quality of work. After x-ray testing, infrared studies and pigment analysis, it was revealed that the painting is in fact from the very same workshop in Florence where Botticelli created more of his masterpieces.

Rachel Turnbull, English Heritage’s Senior Collections Conservator, said:

"Being able to closely examine and conserve this painting for the first time in over 100 years has really given us the chance to get up-close and personal with the paintwork. "I noticed instantly that the painting bore a striking resemblance to the workshop of Botticelli himself; stylistically it was too similar to be an imitation, it was of the right period, it was technically correct and it was painted on poplar, a material commonly used at the time. "After removing the yellowing varnish, x-ray and infrared examination revealed under-drawing, including changes to the final composition uncommon in straight imitations. "After consultations with our colleagues at the Victoria and Albert Museum and the National Gallery London, we are finally able to confirm that Madonna of the Pomegranate is from the Florentine workshop of master painter Sandro Botticelli.'

Madonna of the Pomegranate is from the Florentine workshop of master painter Sandro Botticelli Credit: English Heritage

Who was Sandro Botticelli?

Alessandro di Mariano Filipepi (1445-1510) was one of the greatest painters of the Renaissance in Italy. He ran a successful workshop in Florence from 1470, employing a number of assistants who would execute large parts or even whole panels of his paintings to help him meet demand. It was not unusual for popular paintings by Botticelli to be commissioned again by other patrons, but these were often reduced in size, composition or detail by the master and his workshop assistants to fit a smaller budget. That was the case for this painting, which is the closest copy to the original.

It was not unusual for popular paintings by Botticelli to be commissioned again by other patrons Credit: English Heritage